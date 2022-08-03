SouthState Corp Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

