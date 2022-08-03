S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $369.78 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

