S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.35-$11.55 EPS.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in S&P Global by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

