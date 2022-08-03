S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.35-$11.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.55. 42,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,921,000 after purchasing an additional 577,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

