S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.35-$11.55 EPS.
NYSE SPGI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.55. 42,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,921,000 after purchasing an additional 577,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
