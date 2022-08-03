SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 20,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,707. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

