SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.