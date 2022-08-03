SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

