SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

