Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,837 ($34.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,899.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,908.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

