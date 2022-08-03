SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0000 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $119,939.06 and approximately $25.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,314.24 or 1.00028219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00213618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00250149 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00115086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00052265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

