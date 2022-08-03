Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 25,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 479,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -95.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,407 shares of company stock worth $4,328,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 29.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 256,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

