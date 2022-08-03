Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

