Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 269,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

