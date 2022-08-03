STARSHIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $25,832.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

