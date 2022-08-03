State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,246 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $688.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

