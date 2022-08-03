State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $77,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

