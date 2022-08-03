State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $84,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.