State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $74.57 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $74,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

