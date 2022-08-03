State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $67,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

