State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,239 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $69,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

COF stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,920 shares of company stock worth $6,188,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

