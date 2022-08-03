State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,220 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $62,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

