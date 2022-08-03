State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,525 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $68,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

