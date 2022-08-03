State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 68,957 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $101,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

