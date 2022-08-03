Stellar (XLM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136.58 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $136.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00616435 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,631 coins and its circulating supply is 25,170,457,838 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

