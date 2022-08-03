Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellus Capital Investment

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $223,515. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $263.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

