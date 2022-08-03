STERIS (NYSE:STE) Shares Gap Down to $224.44

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.44, but opened at $217.56. STERIS shares last traded at $205.36, with a volume of 3,379 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.