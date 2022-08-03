Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of €0.12 ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.55-$0.57 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN stock opened at €18.30 ($18.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a one year high of €29.18 ($30.08). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.65.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 48,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.21 ($25.99).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.