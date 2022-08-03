Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Poseida Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49,506% compared to the typical daily volume of 17 call options.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 68.7 %
NASDAQ PSTX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 734,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 380,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 140,910 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
