StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 202,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.