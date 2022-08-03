StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.
Banco Santander Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE SAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
