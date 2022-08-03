StockNews.com Downgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.06.

THC stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

