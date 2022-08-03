StockNews.com Downgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.06.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
THC stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.