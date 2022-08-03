StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.26 on Monday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
