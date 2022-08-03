StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.26 on Monday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.