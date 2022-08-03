StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( NYSE:GPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

