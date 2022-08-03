StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.59.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.