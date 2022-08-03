StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.99. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $65,586.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

