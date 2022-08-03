StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SGA opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

