StockNews.com Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Buy

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 80,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,456. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

