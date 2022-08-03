StockNews.com Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of PEG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.
Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.