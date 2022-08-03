StockNews.com Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

