STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

STOR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 2,644,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,034. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after buying an additional 99,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 60.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,860,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

