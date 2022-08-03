Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 560,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,787.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

