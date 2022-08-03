STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.49% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.