Streamr Price Tops $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Streamr has a total market cap of $30.98 million and $7.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

