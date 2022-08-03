Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $881,179.85 and approximately $1,762.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00679285 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,429,669 coins and its circulating supply is 46,729,669 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

