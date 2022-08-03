Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.62 on Wednesday, reaching C$59.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The firm has a market cap of C$34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6099997 EPS for the current year.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

