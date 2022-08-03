Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
TSE SLF traded up C$0.62 on Wednesday, reaching C$59.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The firm has a market cap of C$34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6099997 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Read More
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.