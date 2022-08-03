SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SunPower Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 249,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,360. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SunPower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 29.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SunPower by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

