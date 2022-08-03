Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Super League Gaming

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

