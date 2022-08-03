Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company's revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

