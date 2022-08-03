SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and $711.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,710 coins and its circulating supply is 117,815,519 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

