T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 26,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,094. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

