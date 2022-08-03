T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 959 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.12. 40,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

