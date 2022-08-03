Target Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Target in a research report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.75. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

