Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.62 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 6.2 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 7.95 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.05 ($1.47). 13,688,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,309.21). In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,309.21). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($36,490.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 46,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,466 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Taylor Wimpey

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

